980 UV Express units back in 47 routes Monday

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

A total of 980 UV Express units will start plying 47 routes in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces beginning tomorrow to complement other modes of public transportation earlier allowed to operate under the “new normal.”

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board yesterday released Memorandum Circular 2020-025 that authorized UV Express to resume its operations in Metro Manila and nearby provinces during the general community quarantine.

Based on the guidelines signed by LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III the other day, the following 47 routes in the Greater Manila Area have been approved by the Board for UV Express units:

1. Meycauayan-Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

2. Obando-MRT North Ave., QC

3. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan)-MRT North Ave.

4. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan)-Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave.

5. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan)-SM North (QC)

6. Marilao (Bulacan)-SM North Ave.

7. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan)-Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

8. SM Marilao (Bulacan)-SM North (QC)

9. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan)-Quezon Ave. via NLEX

10. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan)-Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

11. Marilao-Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

12. Marilao Terminal-Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT)

13. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)-Central Integrated Terminal

14. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)-Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX

15. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)-MRT/Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX

16. SM Marilao (Bulacan)-Central Integrated Terminal

17. Meycauayan-Recto

18. Balagtas-Monumento

19. Springville, Molino Bacoor-Alabang via Daanghari

20. Molino-Alabang via Daanghari

21. Molino Bacoor-Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway

22. Golden City (Dasmariñas)-Ayala Center

23. Pacita Complex-Makati Square

24. Pacita Complex-Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit

25. Pacita Complex (Laguna)-SM Makati

26. Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna)-Makati Square

27. Pacita Complex-Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit

28. Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna)-Festival Mall

29. Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna)-Festival Mall (Alabang)

30. Balibago (Laguna)-SM Southmall (Las Piñas)

31. Taytay-EDSA Central

32. Greenland Executive Village (Cainta)-Ayala

33. Rodgriguez-Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta)

34. Masinag-Ayala

35. Antipolo-Ayala

36. Antipolo-Ayala via C5

37. Antipolo-Ayala via Tikling

38. Antipolo-Ayala via Circumferencial Road

39. San Mateo (Rizal)-Ayala Ave.

40. Binangonan-Sta. Lucia (Cainta)

41. Binangonan-SM Megamall

42. Binangonan-EDSA Starmall

43. Binangonan-EDSA Central

44. Binangonan-Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan

45. Cardona-EDSA Starmall

46. Cardona-EDSA Central

47. Morong-SM Megamall

Delgra reminded drivers and operators to strictly comply with the guidelines set under the memorandum as penalties such as imposition of fines and suspension or cancellation of franchise await those who will not follow the rules.

Under the circular, LTFRB said UV Express units shall follow terminal-to-terminal operations, meaning they are not allowed to pick-up and drop off passengers in between their routes. They are also prohibited to “pass through or traverse EDSA and Commonwealth Ave., except to cross.”

While no special permit is necessary prior to their operation, the LTFRB warned that UV Express units found to operate in routes not included in the approved list “will be apprehended.”

The LTFRB chief also pointed out that the existing UV Express fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains and no fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the Board.

For contact tracing purposes, passengers will be asked by the driver or conductor to fill up a contact form upon boarding the vehicle and will be submitted in a drop box before alighting.

Delgra also urged operators to follow health and safety protocols included in the memorandum such as the need to regularly examine a driver’s fitness to work, checking body temperature, and screening for symptoms of COVID-19, and the mandatory wearing of face masks and gloves of drivers and conductors at all times.

For the passengers, a “no face mask, no ride” policy will be implemented and the exact fare shall be paid before boarding the vehicle. Operators are also allowed to devise any fare collection system to minimize physical interaction and prevent the spread of the virus.

Passenger load must not also exceed two per row and should be seated one seat apart, while impermeable barriers shall be installed to separate the driver and the passengers, and in between rows of seats that are less than one meter apart.

