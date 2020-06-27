JTF-NCR seeks delisting of Army reservist nabbed in QC buy-bust

T he Joint Task Force-National Capital Region has sought the delisting of a Philippine Army reservist who was caught in a buy-bust operation by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at the parking lot of a mall in Quezon City yesterday.

Private First Class Omar Pagayawan was one of the three drug suspects arrested by the anti-drug operatives.

Authorities seized from the suspects around a kilo of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million.

“The Joint Task Force-NCR requested for the delisting of Army reservist identified as PFC Omar Pagayawan after being arrested in a dangerous drug sting in Quezon City,” said 1st Lt. Arriane Bichara, spokesperson of the Army JTF-NCR.

Pagayawan has been assigned at the National Capital Region Community Defense Group but is not an organic member of the JTF-NCR, Bichara clarified.

The NCRDG is a line unit of the Army Reserve Command created to provide a reserve military force that is ready for dispatch when needed in areas in Metro Manila.

The suspect previously rendered a voluntary service to help in the military’s efforts to curb COVID-19 in Pasay City but his duty has already been terminated on June 15, Bichara disclosed.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Army spokesperson, said Pagayawan will be investigated to determine the extent of his illegal drug links.

“We hold our personnel, whether active soldiers or reservists, to the highest standard of military discipline and professionalism,” Zagala said.

“The Army Reserve Command will investigate this matter accordingly and if found guilty, he will be expelled from the service,” he added.

Aside from drug-related charges, Pagayawan will also face a case for violation of Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia) of the Revised Penal Code since he was wearing a military uniform with patches and insignias without authority during his arrest. (Martin Sadongdong)

