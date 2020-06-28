COVID-19 cases in PH top 35,000

By ANALOU DE VERA

Coronavirus disease-2019 cases in the Philippines surpassed 35,000 yesterday.

The Department of Health reported 653 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the country’s total to 35,455.

Out of the new confirmed cases, 485 were “fresh” cases or test results released to patients within the last three days; and 168 were “late” cases or test results released four or more days ago.

The DoH also said that there were 258 new recoveries, bringing the total of those who recovered from the dreaded illness to 9,686.

However, eight more deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total death toll to 1,244.

Based on the recent COVID-19 situationer, there are 23,667 active cases as of June 26. The DoH said that 95.7 percent are mild cases (22,649).

“As of 26 June 2020, there are 3,346 healthcare workers who have been infected by COVID-19, of which 2,483 (74 percent) have recovered and 33 have died,” it said.

