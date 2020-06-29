QC launches mobile COVID-19 testing unit

A mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing unit has been launched by the local government of Quezon City on Monday as it aims to track down all virus carriers in different parts of the city.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the modified truck will be able to conduct both PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and rapid diagnostic tests (RDT), which will “help complement the city’s strategy of tracing, isolating and testing more residents from various communities.”

“With this mobile testing unit, our team can further its efforts in testing more people who need to be isolated immediately,” she said.

Data from the Department of Health showed that Quezon City posts the second highest COVID-19 infections, in terms of city, following Cebu. As of June 28, it has reported 3,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 229 deaths and 1884 recoveries.

The local government said that barangay officials and other barangay frontliners will be prioritized in testing.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the city’s epidemiology unit, added that they will use the mobile unit to visit areas with “high attack rate” and “high active cases” and test those individuals assessed as having a chance of being infected with COVID-19. They will also go to places under special concern lockdown (SCL).

Based on the city’s June 28 COVID-19 update, there are eight areas under SCL. These are Calle 29 in Libis; Kaingin Bukid in Apolonio Samson; 138 Ermin Garcia St. in E. Rodriguez; 52 Imperial St. in E. Rodriguez; portion of King Christian St. in Bagbag; Insurance St. Extension in Sangandaan; Loans St., Alley 4, in Sangandaan; and 70 Mendez Road in Baesa.

The local government said the mobile unit, which was sponsored by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City (PCCI-QC), will be managed by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (QC-ESU) of the City Health Department. (Joseph Pedrajas)

