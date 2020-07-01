Seniors, youths told to stay at home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

President Duterte renewed the government’s appeal to senior citizens and the youth to follow the quarantine guidelines in order to not get COVID-19 as the country moved to the new lockdown period starting yesterday.

In his late-night public address last Tuesday, Duterte asked his fellow senior citizens to just stay at home as they are the most vulnerable to the disease.

Despite the low number of COVID-19 cases among the young ones, the President still made the same appeal to the youth.

“Kung maaari lang, lalo na sa mga matatanda, huwag na ho kayo munang lumabas. Nakita namin na ‘yung mga bata, there’s a low rate of young people being infected,” he said.

“Ang mga bata, stay home rin because you cannot afford the risk of getting sick,” he added.

“Maybe it has something to do with really the constitution or the body kagaya namin. Kapag nadapuan kami niyan, finished, no more,” he said.

According to President Duterte, the only thing that can stop the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, that recently surpassed the 37,000-mark, was to stop or minimize its transmission.

However, the President said this was still up to the citizens.

“Ang hinihingi lang namin is buhayin mo sarili mo. At ikaw lang ang makagawa niyan,” he said.

“Huwag mong idamay ang mga kapwa tao mo. Because if you go out, there’s a chance that you get the COVID and then infect somebody else,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

comments