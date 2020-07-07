‘Robocop’ from Negros on a mission

By Nick Giongco

Unheralded Filipino fighter Reymond Yanong returns to the ring just 12 days after his successful debut in the coronavirus era as the puncher nicknamed Robocop takes on Genaro ‘El Conde’ Gamez in an eight-round welterweight bout at The Bubble inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

During the official weighin, Yanong came in at 141.8 lbs while Gamez, who hails from San Diego, California, tipped in at the agreed weight of 146. Moments before, Gamez had to strip off his underwear after weighing in at 146.3.

Last June 26, Yanong beat Clay Burns of Fort Worth, Texas, becoming the second Filipino boxer to fight during the pandemic after Mike Plania.

This will be Yanong’s third fight on American soil after losing his first early this year also in Las Vegas.

Yanong, 26, packs a 11-5-1 win-loss-draw record with 9 KOs while Gamez, 24, sports a 9-1 card with 6 KOs.

Originally from Escalante City, Negros Occidental, Yanong has fight experiences in Macau and Japan.

The Yanong-Games showdown is part of a six-fight show that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. is staging.

Arum’s outfit became the first in the US to hold events on June 9 after closely working with the Nevada Athletic Commission in coming up with safety protocols.

