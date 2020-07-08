Modeling tilt organizers vow raps vs rumor mongers

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Organizers of the popular Jams Top Model Philippines contest said that they will not hesitate to file charges against applicants and winners who spread malicious rumors against the organization.

This after one of the parents of the winners allegedly tarnished the reputation of the organization by spreading rumors on social media.

“Such behavior and spreading of fabricated lies will be handled by our legal department accordingly,” read a portion of the statement issued by the organizers to the press last July 7.

The full statement:

“This is to inform the public that JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES will not tolerate any unlawful actions, malicious, and baseless accusations towards the organization. Such behavior and spreading of fabricated lies will be handled by our legal department accordingly;

“JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES never violated any law, agreement, and has, in fact, abide by faithfully the terms and conditions of all its contracts;

“All applicants and winners of JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES signed a contract and voluntarily agreed not to tarnish the reputation of our organization;

“However, it has come to our attention that one of the parents of our winners is allegedly spreading rumors and posting on social media that JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES has an unfinished obligations with its previous winners, practicing unethical business and other libelous imputations. As an organization, we have no pending criminal, civil, labor, or similar cases. We never violated any contract;

“Therefore, JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES categorically and vehemently denies these spurious accusations. We are a professional organization and abide by all laws, contracts, and agreements;

“If you have any questions, concerns, or complaints, our office is open Mondays thru Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. You may also send us a message or an email and we will attend to your queries as fast as we can,” it said. (Robert Requintina)

