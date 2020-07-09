Año: Metro Manila may revert to MECQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CHITO CHAVEZ

*

DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday said he does not discount the possibility that the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) may be reimposed in Metro Manila.

Año said that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 will present its data analysis before the Inter-Agency Task Force on Friday. He is the vice-chairman of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

In an interview over GMA News, Año said that data analysis will serve as the basis whether the community quarantine protocols will be further relaxed, maintained, or reverted to the more stringent scheme after July 16.

President Duterte placed Metro Manila under GCQ last July 1 after previously being under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and MECQ.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said a technical working group is gathering and carefully scrutinizing the data before making its recommendation to the IATF.

After receiving the studies of the TWG on data analytics, Malaya said that the IATF will then submit it to the President.

When the IATF receives the recommendation, Malaya noted that it is at this time that the local government units may make their appeal if they wish to do so.

He stressed that no more appeals will be accepted or acted on if the IATF’s recommendation reaches the President

comments