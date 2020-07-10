P1.3-M shabu seized in Caloocan sting

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

Police seized Thursday P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu from two alleged drug personalities in a drug sting in Caloocan City.

The Caloocan City Police Station (CCPS) arrested Kevin Bryant Sultan, 23, and Michael Angelo Villa, 28, both residents of the city.

Investigation showed that members of the city police’s drug enforcement unit coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) before conducting the buy bust at the house of Sultan in Barangay 188, Tala around 12:45 a.m.

A police officer who disguised as a poseur buyer purchased a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Recovered from them were five medium-sized plastics containing the alleged shabu weighing 200 grams, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects, the police said, will face charges for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

