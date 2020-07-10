Sudden COVID-19 cases spike due to increased testing capacity

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang explained on Thursday that the country breaching the 50,000-mark on confirmed COVID-19 cases was due to the government’s increased capability to test patients.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque asserted this after the Department of Health (DoH) reported on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 50,359.

In his presser, Roque said the increased testing capacity of COVID-19 patients was an indication that the country is doing just the right thing.

“Habang napapa-igting natin ang ating testing, siyempre po, mas maraming tao ang nate-testing, mas marami tayong nakikitang may COVID-19,” he said.

“Yan po ay mabuti dahil maihihiwalay natin sila, maa-isolate natin sila. At ‘pag na-isolate natin sila, hindi na po kakalat ang sakit,” he added.

“At yung mga na-isolate naman po ay siyempre po pagagalingin natin at matapos sila gumaling, ire-reintegrate natin sila,” he added.

According to Roque, the government will further expand its targeted testing and they will “invest heavily” on tracing.

