PH to push arnis, triathlon in 2021 SEAG

BY KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The country will appeal the inclusion of arnis, triathlon, and obstacle course in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam after they were scrapped in the proposed sports lineup, Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino said yesterday.

In a video conference among member nations yesterday, host Vietnam laid down 36 sports in the 31st edition of the biennial meet with three categories.

Category 1 is composed of compulsory sports athletics and aquatics (swimming and diving), while Category 2 has archery, badminton, basketball (3×3 and 5×5), billiard snooker, boxing, canoeing/kayak, chess (xiangqi), cycling (road and mountain bike), dancesport, fencing, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics (artistic, rhythmic, aerobic), handball (indoor and beach), judo, karate, muay, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, shooting (pistol, rifle, shotgun), table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball (indoor and beach), weightlifting, wrestling (Greco Roman and freestyle), and wushu.

In Category 3 are finswimming, bodybuilding, kurash, kickboxing, and vovinam.

