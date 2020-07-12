Powerful words to help you bounce back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

*

WHEN life’s troubles and challenges beset us, there are short, powerful words and sentences that we tell ourselves, and somehow they work like magic.

“I can do it!” “Be patient.” “This is just temporary.” “Sufferings are part of life. Keep calm.” “God will make a way.”

In a matter of seconds, our mood changes, and it helps us cope with the things that cause pain and stress in our lives.

Positive self talk is good for body and mind. It improves one’s mood and outlook.

It is said to improve cardiovascular health and reduce pain and stress. It helps a person cope with challenges.

Whatever pain and difficulty you are experiencing right now, remind yourself of the things, skills, and other gifts that will enable you to endure them, conquer them, or rise above them.

You are equipped to face the world, although a few things may look frightening. Learn to conquer your fears. The creator of the universe is bigger than your fears and problems. Relax.

What are your “notes to self”? What personal mantra or affirmation helped you survive previous problems? What enabled you to bounce back from a difficult or painful situation?

You’ve done it before. You can do it again. Tell yourself, “I’m stronger than I think!”

comments