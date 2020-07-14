Body of actress Naya Rivera recovered from US lake: police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

US officials on Monday found the body of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera in the Californian lake where she drowned last week during a boat trip with her four-year-old son.

Rivera’s body was retrieved and an initial examination found no evidence of foul play or suicide, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a press conference.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rive­ra,” said Ayub, pointing to the location, appearance, clothing and condition of the body.

Her body was taken to a medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental re­cords, though no other miss­ing persons were reported at Lake Piru, he added.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles.

Rivera was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in “Glee.” (AFP)

comments