Woman gunned down in Manila

BY MINKA TIANGCO

A woman previously jailed for drug charges was shot dead Monday night by an unidentified gunman in Barangay 650 in Port Area, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Janel Seguros, 21.

Investigation showed that the victim was walking along Railroad Street in Port Area around 7:30 p.m. when she was gunned down.

Seguros died on the spot, according to a police report.

Police said that the victim was allegedly involved in a series of robberies in the said area and was previously jailed for drug charges.

Follow-up investigation is ongoing for the possible identification and arrest of the gunman.

