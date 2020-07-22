VCO clinical trial as COVID-19 cure shows promising result

By DHEL NAZARIO*

The firs clinical trial of the Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) as treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has shown a promising result as majority of the patients involved in the study in Sta. Rosa Community Hospital have been already been sent home.

“The fact na karamihan sa kanila ay naiuwi na ay magandang indication pero kahit sila ay nakauwi na, itinutuloy pa rin iyong protocol na sila ay bibigyan pa rin ng VCO,” said Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Fortunato dela Pena said during the Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday.

He said the methodology for the trials in Sta. Rosa is that for 28 days the patients will be given VCO with their three meals. Their conditions would then be monitored from day 0 as they enter or participate up to day 14 and day 28.

The secretary added the trials are still ongoing and they require additional participants to make a good conclusion for the study.

“So siguro ay hintay-hintayin lang natin at para madagdagan iyong ating mga subjects,” he said.

The DoST reported in April that in Sta. Rosa, 45 patients will undergo the clinical trial while 45 others will not in order to compare the response of the patients to VCO as a supplement.

The second trial will be conducted at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where 50 patients will take VCO while 50 others will not. It has not started until now.

During the trial, the VCO serves as a supplement to the daily treatment regimen of the COVID-19 positive patients.

The study aims to assess the possible benefits of VCO if given to patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 in addition to the drugs being assessed in the clinical trials.

The third trial will be in Singapore where the study will determine whether certain coconut oil components can diminish or prevent the infectivity of SARS-CoV2, the causative virus of COVID-19.

