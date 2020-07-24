Are sexual fantasies alright?

BY RICA CRUZ

Dr. Rica,

Normal po ba na nagfa-fan­tasize kami ng girlfriend ko pag nagse-sex kami? We fantasize about doing it with other people and we get turned on with that. Hindi naman namin gustong to have a relationship with the person we fantasize about. Masaya lang naman isipin.

Dangerous po ba itong path na ito, kailangan ba naming mag-ingat or humingi ng tu­long?

Salamat po.

Boxer Engine

Hello Boxer Engine,

It is completely natural to think and even dream about other people apart from your partner. Kailangan lang isipin na may difference between fantasy and reality. Attrac­tions to others are part of what makes us happy and kilig.

Mae-experience mo kasi ang iyong feelings through this. Kai­langan mo magtiwala that you are in control of your behavior and your choices and decisions. Nakakacreate ang fantasies ng safe and healthy way to explore many different aspects of sexu­ality and attraction.

Madami namang mga tao na okay to leave their feelings of attraction sa fantasy. Naeenjoy mo ito privately or with a part­ner. If ever man mapunta ka sa stage na gusto mong magmove forward with attraction (assum­ing you are imagining someone you want to pursue), kailangan mong iexamine ang iyong cur­rent relationship. Tignan mo ang strengths and weaknesses nito at isipin mo papano kayo mag­gogrow in the relationship.

You are ultimately in control of your fantasies. Puwede mo itong gamitin to spice up your sex life or to find out kung ano ba talaga ang gusto mo. You may use this to fuel your relationship and avoid the thinking of monotony or feeling trapped. It may be your escape but also be mindful if it can damage or affect the relationship. Com­municate with your partner with how you really feel. Explore, enjoy but always be safe.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

