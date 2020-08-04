Drug suspect killed in Isabela sting

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – A suspected drug pusher was killed during a police buy-bust operation early Monday in Barangay Cabaruan, Cauayan City here.

Police said Zenus dela Cruz, of Barangay Sinippil, Reina Mercedes, reportedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a police officer who acted as poseur buyer.

Isabela Provincial Police Office spokesperson Capt. Frances Littaua said the gun fight occurred when the suspect sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.

The suspect allegedly drew his firearm inside his car and fired shots at the direction of the police officer.

The cop fired back and hit the suspect.

The suspect was rushed by members of Rescue 922 to the Cauayan City District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

