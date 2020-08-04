Richard and Sarah, ‘honeymooners’ in Batangas

- Home
BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO
Almost four months after tying the knot, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati finally had their honeymoon at a resort in Lipa, Batangas.
Sarah has been posting photos from that trip.
“Honeymooners,” she wrote as caption to a photo which shows them kissing while in the swimming pool.
“With you time stands still my love,” Richard wrote in a separate post.
Sarah shared how they spent time meditating, doing yoga and engaged in therapies like the aqua deep tissue therapy.
Richard and Sarah exchanged “I Do’s” in a civil wedding on March 14, few days after they announced the postponement of their grand wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple have two sons, Zion and Kai.