Richard and Sarah, ‘honeymooners’ in Batangas

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Almost four months after tying the knot, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati finally had their honeymoon at a resort in Lipa, Batangas.

Sarah has been posting photos from that trip.

“Honeymooners,” she wrote as caption to a photo which shows them kissing while in the swimming pool.

“With you time stands still my love,” Richard wrote in a separate post.

Sarah shared how they spent time meditating, doing yoga and engaged in therapies like the aqua deep tissue therapy.

Richard and Sarah exchanged “I Do’s” in a civil wedding on March 14, few days after they announced the postponement of their grand wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple have two sons, Zion and Kai.

