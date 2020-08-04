  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    August 4, 2020

Richard and Sarah, 'honeymooners' in Batangas

     

     

    BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

     

    RICHARD Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (IG)

     

    Almost four months after tying the knot, Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati finally had their honeymoon at a resort in Lipa, Batangas.

    Sarah has been posting photos from that trip.

    “Honeymooners,” she wrote as caption to a photo which shows them kissing while in the swimming pool.

    “With you time stands still my love,” Richard wrote in a separate post.

    Sarah shared how they spent time meditating, doing yoga and engaged in therapies like the aqua deep tissue therapy.

    Richard and Sarah exchanged “I Do’s” in a civil wedding on March 14, few days after they announced the postponement of their grand wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic.

    The couple have two sons, Zion and Kai.

     

     

