Alyssa surprises parents with new car as gift

By Kristel Satumbaga

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is a class act – fierce and unforgiving to their rivals. But off the court, she’s charismatic and generous.

And sometimes, she’s secretive but funny.

In her latest video blog posted on YouTube, the 27-year-old star known to her fans as “Phenom” surprised her parents when she gifted them with a brand new car.

“Sa buong time na nag-aaral ako, nasa Manila lang ako, lahat pino-provide ng parents,” Valdez said in the video.

“So hopefully maging masaya sila sa ibibigay kong gift sa kanila.”

The surprise happened with the help of her former Ateneo teammate Bea De Leon while visiting a farm.

In the video, Valdez told her parents that they would only be having lunch at a farm. After touring the place with her family, Valdez led her parents to a parking lot where she guided them to a shiny white car.

She handed them the car keys, to the surprise and delight of her parents.

Apart from the surprise, the vlog also showed Valdez petting goats and riding a horse.

