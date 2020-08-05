Have pity on me, Lord

Gospel • Mt 15:21-28

*

The Canaanite woman shouts from the crowd but initially gets no reaction from Jesus. She turns pushy, so the disciples suggest that Jesus send her away. Jesus tells her that his mission is only for the lost sheep of Israel.

The woman persists in her plea. Jesus replies that helping her is like taking the food of the children and throwing it to the dogs. She refuses to take offense and counters that all she wants are scraps falling from the master’s table.

Her daughter is tormented by a demon, and the Canaanite mother does not give up on her child. Her greatest virtue is her persistence. As a pagan, she may not necessarily believe in Jesus, but she relies on his power to heal her sick child. She puts aside all protocols by going directly to Jesus and engaging him quip for quip until she gets her request. She does not argue about her rights. Being a woman and a pagan, she does not feel entitled to anything. All she does is to beg Jesus in all humility.

How much can you sacrifice for the one you love?

* * *

At that time Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon.

And behold, a Canaanite woman of that district came and called out, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.”

But he did not say a word in answer to her. His disciples came and asked him, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.”

He said in reply, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” But the woman came and did him homage, saying, “Lord, help me.” He said in reply, “It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.” She said, “Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters.” Then Jesus said to her in reply, “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed from that hour.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

