Ultra rare Zion card could make you rich

An ultra-rare Zion Williamson rookie card could make you an instant millionaire if you find it.

A reward of $500,000 or about P25 million has been offered to anyone who could find this “Logoman” version of Williamson’s Rookie Patch Autograph which is said to be hidden in a box of trading cards that could be anywhere in the world.

A report described that the Panini America National Treasures card has the 2019 No. 1 NBA draft pick’s autograph and also has an embedded NBA logo from a jersey.

Williamson’s rookie cards are one of the most-sought after in the market.

*****

Damian Lillard scored 45 points –33 on three pointers – to lead the Portland Trailblazers to a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Lillard was 11-for-18 from three-point range and tied his carreer high.

He was complemented by Gary Trent Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, and CJ McCollum who all scored in double figures.

The win enabled the Trailblazers, 9th in the Western Conferrence, to narrow the gap between them and the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the standings heading into the playoffs which start Aug. 17.

*****

The Philadelphia 76ers have sustained a major blow to their championship bid.

They lost Ben Simmons to an injury – a partially dislocated kneecap in the left leg to be exact.

The Australian sustained a knee injury in their game against the Washington Wizards and was listed as day-to-day.

And then the Sixers announced that he sustained a partially disclocated kneecap.

He is out indefinitely and the team is not optimistic that he would return in time for the playoffs.

*****

The Milwaukee Bucks secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference by scorching the Miami Heat, 130-116, Thursday in Orlando.

The Heat started the game hot, erecting a big lead in the first half.

However, the Heat failed to sustain their momentum, and the Bucks seized the opportunity to coast to victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points apiece while Duncan Robinson scored 21 for the Heat which were without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.

*****

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second loss in a row in Orlando as it bowed to the Houston Rockets, 113-97.

The Lakers played without LeBron James who is out with a groin injury.

James Harden topscored for the Rockets with 39 points while Kyle Kuzma had 21 and Anthony Davis had 17 for the Lakers.

The Rockets led by seven at the end of the first half and never looked back.

Houston was without Russell Westbrook but that did not matter.

*****

The Los Angeles Clippers tightened their grip on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference by thumping the Dallas Mavericks, 126-111, in Orlando.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points while Paul George and Ivica Zubac scored 24 and 21, respectively, for the Clippers.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 and Luka Doncic added 29 for the Mavericks.

(Compiled by Tristan Lozano and JJ del Rosario)

