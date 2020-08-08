Cars with fake license plates used in slay of Senados – NBI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The two vehicles used in the ambush-slaying of Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Jovencio Senados had fake license plates, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Saturday.

“Parehong hindi ‘yon ang mga plaka ng dalawang sasakyan,” said National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) Chief Cesar Bacani said in a text message.

Senados, a resident of Laguna, was ambushed and killed while aboard his car on way home at around 11:05 a.m. on July 7 along Quirino HIghway corner Anakbayan St. in Paco, Manila.

Unidentified assailants used two vehicles in the crime including a black Mitsubishi Montero and a red Toyota Innova.

Investigators initially checked the plate number of the Montero and later that of the Innova after getting more CCTV footages from other areas.

Meanwhile, Bacani admitted that the lockdowns imposed at the NBI and the Manila Prosecutor’s Office have slowed down the conduct of the investigation.

The Manila Prosecutor’s Office has been on lockdown from July 16 to 19 and the NBI from July 22 to 26.

Despite this, Bacani said investigators has secured statements from the family of Senados who so far gave “general statements.”

Also, Bacani said the Senados family has yet to turn over the mobile phone of the victim which he pointed out is crucial to the conduct of the investigation. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments