Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim passes away

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS*

Former Manila Mayor Alfredo “Fred” Lim passed away at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, his daughter, Cynthia Lim-Montoya, confirmed. He was 90.

Prior to his passing, Lim was admitted at a government hospital in Manila after he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to three-time Manila Councilor Nino dela Cruz and Lim’s chief of staff, Ric de Guzman.

Lim, who earned the moniker “Dirty Harry” for his tough anti-crime campaigns, served as mayor of Manila twice — from 1992 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2013. He also served as senator from 2004 to 2007.

