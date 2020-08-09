2 MNLF factions clash in Sulu; 2 dead, 5 wounded

BY NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two factions of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) clashed in Patikul, Sulu on Saturday dawn, which resulted in death of two combatants and wounding of five others.

A report reaching this city late Saturday night indicated that combatants under MNLF founding chairman Nur Misuari attacked the camp of MNLF Anti-kidnapping and Terrorism Task Force (MNLF-AKTF) organized by MNLF Chair Yusop Jikiri located in the village of Silangkan in Parang, Sulu about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Jikiri said in a mobile phone interview Sunday that the clashes resulted in the wounding of his two combatants.

It was also reported that three combatants from Misuari faction were wounded and two others killed during the gunfight that lasted for 60 minutes.

Jammih Basil, a resident of Silangkan, said the Misuari faction was the first who attacked the camp of the MNLF-AKTF under MNLF Commander Adjahil, a senior field commander of Jikiri.

The two factions immediately exchanged fire with automatic high-powered firearms, sending most people in the village into panic.

According to reports, the Misuari faction withdrew towards the inner forested areas of the village under cover of darkness.

Jikiri said the Misuari faction wanted to drive away the MNLF-AKTF from Silangkan after the latter was able to uncover reports that the Misuari faction was coddling some of the notorious ASG-KFRG members in Parang, Sulu.

Jikiri also condemned the attack, saying “it was uncalled for” being all of them belonging to one organization operating in the province.

“I hope brother Nur would be kind enough to investigate the incident and his combatants who attacked the MNLF-AKTF camp and reprimand them if found to have violated the code of conduct of any MNLF combatants,” he added.

The MNLF-AKTF, which Jikiri had organized a few years ago, aims to monitor the activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)- led kidnap for ransom group in the province and to report their plans and activities to the military for proper action. (Nonoy E Lacson)

