Breasts and nipples

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello Doc Rica,

Kapag nagse-sex kami ng asawa ko, we both enjoy when he plays with my boobs. Lalo na kapag nas-squeeze and suck nya yung nipples ko. Now we are in that stage na we want to have a baby, and eventually breastfeed, iniisip ko lang kung meron bang magiging effect sa mga mammary glands, ducts at mahirapan akong mag-breastfeed.

Thank you,

Momma Duck

Hi Momma Duck,

Madaming nakaka-experience ng pleasure by playing with the boobs and nipples. Nagwo-work ito for both the giver and the receiver. Iba iba ang intensity that gives pleasure. Pwedeng soft, or meron pang iba na nage-enjoy with biting or pinching. Depende sa intensity na ito, pwedeng magkaroon ng soreness or discomfort. Hindi naman ito dapat maging cause of concern. Kailangan nyo lang to keep in mind that it should be pleasurable and with consent from the both of you.

Very unlikely na magkaroon ng permanent or lasting injury sa internal structure ng breasts. Ang kailangan ingatan ay kung magkakaroon ng trauma or sugat sa nipple and sa surrounding tissue nito na pwedeng maging dahilan ng blockage sa milk ducts and lobules na essential sa breastfeeding. If you don’t cause any harm naman or kung hindi nagkakasugat, there should be no problem with breastfeeding in the future.

Kapag nagkaroon din ng scar or cuts, merong chance of course ng infection. Pwedeng magkaroon ng lumps na tinatawag na mastitis na pwedeng maglead with breastfeeding complications. Kung meron kang mga nararamdaman na ganito, better to see your doctor for a checkup.

Breasts and nipples are a good way of enjoying foreplay and be part of your sexual repertoire. Do not be afraid as long as you and your husband are communicating and keeping things fun and pleasurable. Have fun, explore, but always be safe!

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

