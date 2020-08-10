Makati mayor orders probe on discrimination vs nurse

BY JEL SANTOS

Makati City Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay has ordered a probe into the alleged discrimination against a nurse who was kicked out of her boarding house after being tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Binay reminded the residents of the existing City Ordinance No. 2020-087 or the Makati City’s Anti-discrimination Ordinance which prohibits all persons residing and working in the city from stigmatizing or discriminating persons who have contracted any infectious disease or those suspected to have been infected.

“The mayor ordered an immediate investigation into this report yesterday (August 9). She wishes to remind everyone that there is an ordinance that prohibits and penalizes all forms of discrimination against persons with infectious diseases as well as frontliners and nurses,” lawyer Michael “Don” Camina, Makati City spokesman, said Monday morning.

“It is unfortunate that this happened to the nurse in this case. We will update all later today when we have validated the needed facts,” he continued.

The ordinance clearly prohibits all people living and working in Makati from “imposing restrictions on housing or lodging such as unilateral termination of lease contracts and forced ejectment.”

Under the said ordinance, the penalty for the first and second offenses is P5,000 while for the third and succeeding offenses is P5,000 and or imprisonment of one year.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reportedly rescued the nurse who was roaming the streets of Makati after her landlady ordered her to vacate her boarding house.

Many local governments in the country passed the similar ordinance following reports of discrimination against healthcare workers risking their lives to cure patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jel Santos)

