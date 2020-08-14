BuCor launches blood plasma donation drive

BY RICHA NORIEGA

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is set to launch a drive for blood plasma donation from prisoners and personnel who recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Meron tayong project na iniipon natin kasi marami tayong recoveries. Siguro by next week, iniimbitahan namin kayo sa ating drive para sa donation ng plasma manggagaling dito sa ating mga recoveries na personnel,” BuCor spokesperson Col. Gabriel Chaclag told DZMM Teleradyo Friday.

The BuCor spokesperson said that they will also look into the persons deprived of liberty (PDL) who recovered from the disease if they could also donate plasma.

“Titingnan din natin ang ating mga PDLs na walang mga tattoo ay baka naman sila puwedeng mag donate din ng plasma,” he added.

Chaclag also assured the public that their COVID-19 interventions are continuously implemented. (Richa Noriega)

