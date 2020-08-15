2 rebel leaders nabbed in Ilocos Sur

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO – Two leaders of the local communist group known as Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-South Ilocos Sur (KLG-SIS) were arrested Friday in Barangay Damacuag, Sta Lucia, Ilocos Sur.

Police Regional Office 1 director Police Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. identified the leaders as Joel Sibalo Banganan, commanding officer of KLG North Abra, and Ranny Velle Balallo Urbis, second deputy secretary of KLG-SIS, Squad 2.

Banganan and Urbis were served with warrants of arrest for rebellion and for frustrated murder, respectively. They are now under the custody of Sta. Lucia Municipal Police Station. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

