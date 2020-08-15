Kris Aquino returns to TV

By NEIL RAMOS

Kris Aquino is making a TV comeback.

She is to host a new show titled “Love Life With Kris,” the first season of which opens, today, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. on TV5.

The 49-year-old single mother of two is only too happy with the opportunity but she maintained the show is not about her trying to reclaim her throne as so-called Queen of Talk TV.

“I don’t need the title ’coz I already know who I am,” she shared in a recent interview. “But I think I’ve grown a lot wiser. I know na I still have a lot to offer apart from what I’ve done in the past.”

Note, Kris is also the creative head of the show.

“That’s the biggest difference,” she said. “I think that’s what makes this show different from my past shows. Mas may control ako in terms of what will come out.”

“Love Life With Kris,” which will also be streamed on the show’s official Facebook page, has three segments.

Kris, "There's one dedicated to home, women and mothers like me, where we will be featuring chefs, mothers, and restaurants who will share with us their inspiring stories, and of course, their sumptuous dishes and recipes."

Another segment will be dedicated to one-on-one interviews, which Kris said will involve, “buzz-worthy people who stand out in today’s headlines.”

Another segment is dedicated to inspiring Filipinos.

“We aim to spread hope, and inspiration across the nation. Marami tayong dinadaanan bilang bansa. Ayokong dumagdag sa problema ninyo. Gusto ko kayong bigyan ng pag-asa. If at least, only for that moment, while you’re watching me, you’ll feel you have a friend.”

She added, “Siguro, ako ‘yung living proof of that. Hindi ako sumuko. At ito na ‘yun. So, kahit papa’no, kahit na konti man lang sana, ‘pag napapanood ni’yo ko, maiisip ninyo, na dapat, hindi rin kayo sumuko.”

That Kris is suffering from urticaria or hives is no secret.

Asked how she aims to handle the difficulty of doing a show amid personal trials, she said, “When there’s a will, there’s a way.”

The show, produced by Positive Exposure Productions, will be directed by Gab Valenciano.

