P13-M shabu seized from arrested pusher in San Pedro City

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna – More than two kilos of shabu valued at P13.6 million were confiscated from a suspected pusher in a drug-bust operation in this city on Friday night.

The alleged drug pusher was identified as Haron Thocks, 50, driver and a resident of Maguindanao Avenue, Phase 3, Lower Bicutan in Taguig City.

He was collared by joint operatives of the PDEA-regional office of the National Capital Region (NCR) Eastern District Office, Laguna Provincial Office-PDEA, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit- (PNP-RDEU-4A), and San Pedro City Police Intelligence.

The suspect yielded two packages of foil with a marking “Guanyinwang,” each plastic containing 20 pieces of plastic sachets of suspected shabu.

Authorities also confiscated two smartphones, ID, marked money, including counterfeit, two paper bags, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Criminal cases for violation of section 5 of Article II of RA9165 will be filed against the said suspect. (Danny Estacio)

