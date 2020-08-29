More business firms offer discounts to gov’t workers, frontliners

BY CHARISSA LUCI-ATIENZA

More business establishments are offering discounts to all government workers and frontliners as an expression of gratitude to their sacrifice and selfless service rendered during this time of COVID-19 pandemic starting this September.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced that “special treats” will be extended to all state employees and frontliners by its partner-companies.

“CSC’s partners are providing special treats for government workers as a way of thanking them for a job well done,” it said in an advisory.

It said aside from Ace Hardware Philippines Inc., other business firms will offer discounts to government employees to thank them.

These include Ka Tunying’s Cafe, Anthony Audio Speaker Hardware and Electronics, and FlexiSpot Philippines.

To avail the freebie or discount, the government workers and frontliners have to present a government ID or their unified multi-purpose ID (UMID).

For individuals, Ka Tunying’s Cafe will offer free coffee or iced tea upon purchase of any all-day breakfast meal. While, free kare-kare or fish fillet dish upon minimum purchase of P3,000 will be given for group dine-ins.

The offer will be available at stand-alone stores until further notice. The promo period will be from Sept. 1 to 30.

Meanwhile, Anthony Audio Speaker Hardware and Electronics’ special offer includes 10 to 20 percent discount on all AA products not presently on sale to government workers who need an audio system upgrade, and special AA discount card

For the whole month of September, the government workers may also avail 10 percent discount on all regular priced ergonomic office furniture and accessories of FlexiSpot.PH.

“Just enter ng promo code PHGOV upon checkout at www.flexispot.ph to avail of the discount. Make sure to present your government office ID or UMID card when claiming the item or upon delivery,” read the advisory.

Last week, the CSC announced in a Facebook post that the Ace Hardware presents “Salute to the New Heroes” special offer for government workers.

It said government employees and frontliners may avail of 20 to 50 percent discount on selected items, plus an extra 10 percent off on all items for a minimum purchase of P2,000 starting Aug. 25 to Sept. 20.

“Just present your government office ID or UMID card, or company IDs showing proof as frontliner,” it said.

According to the public advisory, the promo covers all Ace Hardware stand-alone branches nationwide.

However, Ace branches inside SM Department Stores are not included.

