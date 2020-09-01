NCAA teams sticking to no-training policy

By Waylon Galvez

Unlike its rival league, member schools of NCAA have vowed to adhere to the government’s health and safety protocols apart from its no-training policy as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its weekly meeting, NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo said they remind each other to strictly observe the no-training policy to help stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Calvo said Tuesday they have been very cautious in this directive since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last March in its effort to help the government in its fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve been meeting regularly, every week actually since the start of season 96,” Calvo, who represents Season 96 host Letran College, told Tempo in a phone interview.

“We believe that the association has a responsibility of policing its ranks and that includes reminding its members of the IATF, the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Education guidelines.”

Calvo’s reaction came in response to the alleged ‘bubble’ training conducted by University of Santo Tomas in Sorsogon, which is now under investigation by the UAAP and the IATF.

Also in hot water is National University whose women’s volleyball team also had a team practice which was a clear violation of the government protocols.

Calvo said that the MANCOM, as approved by the Policy Board, would only allow teams to start physical practice sessions when the government agrees to have the face-to-face classes.

Without that, only training via online is allowed.

“We are promoting online training,” said Calvo, adding that online videos of different team practice sessions are being shared to each and every 10 members of the NCAA.

“We are collating through online training and activities of our student-athletes, to be posted online on the NCAA page. It will also help non-NCAA athletes, especially from the provinces, to learn from the NCAA training.”

Arellano University’s Peter Cayco, MANCOM head last year, said these videos submitted by teams are voluntary and not as a policy of the NCAA, but he said all teams are following the suggestion.

More importantly for the league is the orders given by the government, which disallows ‘physical’ training of amateur athletes.

“Of course we adhere to the guidelines imposed by the government,” said Cayco. “That’s all we’re doing right now – online – with the teams from every sports of each school.”

