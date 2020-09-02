Smuggling raps filed vs 4 importers, brokers

By BETHEENA UNITE

Four importers, including the consignee of the intercepted McLaren 6204, are now facing smuggling charges for misdeclaration of their respective shipments, the Bureau of Customs said Wednesday.

Through the agency’s Bureau’s Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS), criminal complaints were filed against the four importers and customs brokers, who facilitated their respective shipments, before the Department of Justice on August 28.

A criminal case was filed against Lovely Joy Pandes, the sole proprietor/owner of Llorin Trading and Christelle Joyce Tabusares, the customs broker, for purportedly misdeclaring a shipment of a McLaren 620R which arrived last July 16, 2020 at the Port of Manila.

The owner of Meraki Car Trading, Emmanuel Sulit and customs broker Nicanor Sangcad are also facing complaints for allegedly smuggling through misdeclaration a unit of Renault black van last February 16, 2020 at the Port of Manila.

The third case involves Flexhale Trading and its owner Denmark Locre and customs broker Debbie Mae Tria for alleged illegal importation and misdeclaration of aluminum window frames and accessories.

Flexhale was charged for two counts violation of Section 1401 (e) in relation to Sections 1400, 1113(f), 107, 405 and 412 of Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), as amended.

The last case involves Chang Luy Mohammad, a Filipino passenger and declarant of a baggage found to contain undeclared foreign currency amounting to $491,600 seized on Sept. 21, 2019 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, through BATAS, stressed that more cases will be filed against importers, brokers, and other unscrupulous individuals involved in the smuggling of goods and violation of Customs laws, rules and regulations.

