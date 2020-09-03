Eating disorder

BY KIM ATIENZA

You’ve heard of people eating soil, clay, dirt.

You didn’t know they have eating disorder.

It’s called pica, a compulsive eating disorder characterized by their interest in eating nonfood items.

They can be anything, really, such as paint flaking.

Other common items eaten are glue, hair, cigarette ashes, and, oh my God, feces.

Pica is said to be common among children and women, especially when the latter are pregnant. Eating dirt is related to iron and zinc deficiency.

*

There are various symptoms of pica.

They include stomach upset, stomach pain, blood in the stool (which may be a sign of an ulcer that developed from eating nonfood items).

Tell-tale signs are bowel problems like constipation or diarrhea.

*

Pica is also common among children, affecting those from ages 1 to 6.

It can also occur in children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources):

Walnuts are widely considered as the healthiest nut. They are rich in antioxidants and healthy omega 3 fatty acids.

*

Coconut water contains a significant dose of potassium (600 mg) in one cup.

*

Honey is the only natural food that never spoils.

*

ATING ALAMIN: Saan po nagsimula ang salitang quarantine?

At the height of the bubonic plague in Europe during the Middle Ages, ships were isolated in harbors for 40 days before passengers were allowed to disembark.

The word ‘’quarantine’’ derives from the Venetian dialect form of the Italian quaranta giorni, meaning 40 days.

*

