DENR land inspector gunned in Laguna

BAY, Laguna – A Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) land inspector was shot dead Friday afternoon by a motorcycle-riding gunman while driving his car in Barangay Masaya, this town.

According to police report, the victim, Joseph Erwin Mata Blanca, 43, a resident of Barangay II-C, San Pablo City, Laguna, sustained a gunshot wound in the neck. He died on arrival at the Global Care Medical Center of Bay.

His companion, Ann Leonar Chico, was not hurt, police said. The victim was driving a Nissan Sentra car, which slowed down due to a hump, around 5:30 p.m when the gunman suddenly appeared and shot him, according to Police Major Jose Tucio, chief of Bay Municipal Station.

The suspect fled on board a blue motorcycle toward Calauan town, Laguna. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, according to police report. Probers said they were trying to establish the motive behind the killing. (Danny Estacio)

