Health protocols violator dies after experiencing breathing difficulty inside detention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

A 53-year-old construction worker who was arrested in Manila in August for violating health measures died on Saturday morning after suffering from difficulty of breathing in police detention.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified him as Jesus Orbillo.

Police said Orbillo was brought to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center at around 3:50 a.m. after he complained of breathing difficulty to his fellow inmates at the Meisic Police Station.

Doctors tried to treat him but he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Orbillo had been in police custody since Aug. 20 after he was arrested for alleged violation of mandatory wearing of face mask and of curfew hours, as well as for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority, alarm and scandal and possession of a deadly weapon.

comments