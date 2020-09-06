James tests negative for COVID

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

PBA superstar James Yap of Rain or Shine returned home to Alabang, Muntinlupa City Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.

“Thankful na negative siempre, uwi na ako sa bahay,” said Yap. “Mas maganda na maka-stay sa bahay kesa sa hotel.”

The two-time PBA Most Valuable Player had a swab test upon arrival from Italy Thursday. Yap said he went straight to a hotel and got his result the following day.

However, Yap said he needs to complete a 14-day home quarantine, a PBA safety protocol, which starts at the time he received the swab result before he could join training with the Elasto Painters.

“That’s the rule sa PBA, so sunod lang tayo. Medyo matagal na antayan uli before maka-join sa ensayo ng team, pero ganun talaga, kailangan stay home and tapusin yung 14 days,” said Yap.

“Habang nasa bahay tuloy lang ‘yung pagpapa-condition para pag dating sa gym, adjustment na lang ng konti sa shooting drills and other workout na kailangan gawin with the team.”

Yap, if given the green light, would join the practice session of Rain or Shine every Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong City.

