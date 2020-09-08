Meralco powers NCR’s biggest COVID-19 quarantine center

MERALCO crews work round-the-clock to ensure safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity to the Solaire-PAGCOR Mega Quarantine Facility.

The 525-bed center located in Paranaque City, is the biggest quarantine facility in Metro Manila and is one of the additional COVID-19 facilities to serve Metro Manila, Bulacan, and the Calabarzon Region.

The said energization project includes the installation of new metering facilities, four new concrete poles, three spans of covered conductor, and three 333KVA single-phase distribution transformers.

Powering quarantine and treatment facilities is one of Meralco’s priority projects this year, as the company continues its relentless support to the government and to the private sector in the fight against COVID-19.

