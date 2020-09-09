Wilbert Tolentino: The road to recovery

By NEIL RAMOS

Wilbert “Wil” Tolentino is a true survivor.

Beyond conquering pageants (he was crowned Mr. Gay World PH in 2009) and earning huge success in various business ventures, Tolentino most recently won his battle against COVID-19.

Wil’s fight against the virus started July, when, after posting a message on FB about him having sore eyes, a physician friend messaged him that it might be a symptom of COVID-19.

He initially tested negative after undergoing a swab test from a private diagnostic center.

However, when he felt back and chest pains, he underwent another swab test two days later in another clinic.

It was then he tested positive.

Wil went into solitary confinement immediately, taking Chinese herbal remedies.

As hard as it was, he even isolated himself from his four-year-old son, Willard.

He would eventually check into a hospital where he was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Worse, he also developed a severe case of pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

He was confined in the hospital’s ICU where he was intubated for three days.

During his confinement, what made him hold on to dear life were the well-wishes and prayers of family and friends, aside those of his own.

At one point, he even told friends that if he succumbed to the disease, his son should be left in the care of his brothers.

But that is all behind him now as Wil is finally doing well.

In recognition and appreciation of the Filipino frontliner’s wholehearted service to patients suffering from COVID-19, Wil is inviting medical frontline professionals and workers to participate in “The Frontliners Online Challenge” wherein five entrants with the most compelling story of hope and bravery will win fabulous cash prizes.

Interested parties may check the contest’s mechanics on Wil’s FB page and look for the specific Sir Wil Online Challenge he/she wants to be part of.

Wil’s two-week confinement has made him realize the brevity of life and refocus on the more important things essential to one’s existence, like faith in the Almighty.

As a COVID-19 survivor, he is now a staunch advocate in spreading awareness to help curb the spread of the virus.

Wil is also donating his blood to the Red Cross for its supply of convalescent blood.

