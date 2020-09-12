Aldin Ayo appealing indefinite ban from UAAP

By Kristel Satumbaga

Former University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team coach Aldin Ayo has appealed his indefinite ban from the UAAP in the wake of the Sorsogon training bubble controversy.

In a statement Friday night, the multi-titled mentor said “the indefinite ban imposed by the UAAP Board against me is not appropriate under the circumstances.”

“I will seek a reconsideration of such action,” he added.

Last Wednesday, the UAAP Board of Trustees composed of presidents from eight member universities ratified the decision of the Board of Managing Directors to ban Ayo indefinitely for “endangering the health and well-being of the student athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The indefinite ban means Ayo is prohibited from participating in any capacity in all UAAP events and UAAP-sanctioned activities.

Ayo has already accepted responsibility for the well-conceived but ill-timed training by stepping down from his post last week.

“I have realized that no matter how driven and well-meaning you want to be, things just mess up. It gets you humbled, humiliated even, and we learn to painfully accept to just let things be,” said Ayo, who is determined to stand up and do the job closest to his heart –coaching.

“However, to quote a Scottish proverb: ‘I am wounded, but not slain. So, lay me low to bleed awhile, then I shall rise…’ to coach again!”

Though still considered “young” in the business of coaching, Ayo has already made quite an impression, having won titles in the NCAA (Letran) and UAAP (La Salle) in succession. Last season, he helped steer the UST Tigers to the UAAP finals where he earned the respect of Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

