Grandpa, 72, tries suicide after killing wife, 70 – police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 72-year-old grandfather is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here after he stabbed himself after killing his 70-year-old wife in Poblacion, Makilala, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a police officer said.

According to Makilala police station chief Major Arniel Melocotones, Leonardo Tuadles tried to kill himself after he stabbed to death his wife, Leonidez.

It was John Noven Tuadles, the couple’s grandson, who found them bloodied inside their room, Melocotones added.

Leonidez was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital while Leonardo was confined in the hospital due to several stab wounds.

Initial investigation showed that jealousy could have triggered Leonardo to plan the murder, this has yet to be confirmed.

“Since nasa ICU pa si Lolo, we have to wait until he is ready to talk or testify,” Melocotones said.

“John Noven said he was alarmed to learn that his grandma was still not up for her daily afternoon routine of cleaning the surroundings. So he went to check his grandma’s room but was surprised to know it was locked. He sought help from his father to unlock the door and saw the couple in blood,” said the police officer. (Malu Cadelina Manar)

comments