Rody asks Malaysia to help stranded Pinoys in Sabah

President Duterte has appealed to the Malaysian government to extend humanitarian aid to Filipinos stranded in Sabah despite the “ticklish” issue over the territory.

The President made the appeal after receiving reports that over 3,000 Filipinos in Sabah are still awaiting repatriation. The two Asian neighbors recently had a diplomatic row over the overlapping claims over Sabah.

“That has been a very ticklish issue between our government and we are trying our best to appeal to the humanitarian sense of the Malaysian government to please help our citizens in your country as we would do for your citizens if they are in our country,” Duterte said during a televised public address Monday night.

Prior to Duterte’s remarks, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reported to the President that around 400 Filipinos in Sabah are expected to return home this coming Monday. (Genalyn Kabiling)

