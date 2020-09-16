Ex-SB candidate found dead in Isabela

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – Police are investigating the death of a former Sangguniang Bayan candidate whose body was found in a farm in P2 Barangay Duroc, Angadanan, here, on Tuesday.

Isabela police said the victim, Elderson Albano, 44, a resident of P1 Barangay Dipaluda, Angadanan, bore bullet wounds when found dead in a sugarcane farm at around 9:30 a.m..

Police recovered from the scene 12 fired cartridges and two slugs of 45-caliber pistol.

Probers learned that the victim was last seen proceeding to his work as a farm technician aboard a motorcycle around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

