Cop killed, 3 gold dealers hurt in daring robbery in Manila

By MINKA TIANGCO

A police officer was killed while three gold dealers were wounded in a daring robbery in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the slain cop as Police Executive Master Sergeant Roel Candido and the wounded as Catherine Ornido, Suspicio Pisnot, and Vebsi Cañete.

Police investigation showed that the wounded victims were travelling aboard a white Toyota Innova car being escorted by motorcycle-riding Candido along F. Torres Street corner Soler Street in Manila at around 5:45 p.m. when they were attacked.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by reporters showed that a red Mitsubushi Mirage car blocked the victims’ path.

Two men, who were standing nearby, shot Candido several times, killing him instantly.

Another gunman came out of the Mitsubishi Mirage and shot the driver of the Toyota Innova car.

The other suspects then opened the victims’ car and carted away their belongings. The robbers then boarded their getaway vehicle while the two gunmen fled on foot toward Soler Street.

Police are still investigating the incident.

