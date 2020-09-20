Red tide hits 12 Eastern Visayas bays

TACLOBAN City – At least 12 bays and coastal waters in Eastern Visayas are now affected by red tide toxin, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-8) reported Sunday, citing the examination conducted by the Regional Marine Biotoxin Laboratory.

In Samar province, affected by red tide are Villareal Bay in Villareal, Samar; Cambatutay Bay in Tarangnan, Samar; the coastal waters of Zumarraga, Samar; Maqueda Bay covering the municipalities of Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan, Samar; the coastal waters of Daram, Samar; San Pedro Bay in Basey, Samar; and Irong-irong Bay in Catbalogan City.

In Leyte province, at least three bays are affected — the coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte; Carigara Bay stretching in the municipalities of Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Carigara, and Capoocan; and Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City.

Meanwhile, Matarinao Bay in General MacArthur, Hernani, Quinapondan, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar; as well as the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar are likewise infested.

BFAR-8 and the concerned LGUs are closely monitoring these bays to safeguard public health and to protect the shellfish industry.

The public is still advised to refrain from gathering, selling, and eating all types of shellfishes from these areas. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

