Stolen Sto. Nino image found 32 years later in Leyte

BY LESLIE AQUINO

A centuries-old image of the Infant Jesus that was stolen from a parish church in Southern Leyte in 1988 has been found.

Thanks to antique collector Francis Ong, the image will soon find its way home to the Holy Child Church in Malitbog.

Ong acquired the image in November 2019.

He recently found an article with photos about the missing statue which had “uncanny semblance” to an image in his collection.

Ong reached out to the Diocese of Maasin, which confirmed that the image under his possession is in fact Malitbog’s lost icon.

“There was no remorse nor regret but pure joy and happiness for not everyone is made a conduit for the recovery of such spiritual and cultural treasures,” Ong said in a CBCP News post.

“What a privilege to be able to have in our home for a few months such a revered and miraculous Niño,” he added.

Local accounts believe that Malitbog Santo Nino was crafted by local artisans in the 1720s “to be a replica of Cebu’s Santo Nino.”

Fr. Mark Vincent Salang, the diocese’s chancellor, said “it is truly providential” that the image will return in time for the Church’s celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

The diocese has been preparing for the quincentennial celebration of the First Easter Mass on Limasawa Island on March 31, 2021.

Salang said they have commissioned the creation of the Sto. Niño image, which they would enthrone in Limasawa Island to remind the pilgrims of its connection with the image in Cebu. (Leslie Aquino)

