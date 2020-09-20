Teacher Sam

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: It’s feast or famine in showbiz – Joan Rivers

TEACHING ACTING: In the time of the great pandemic, where others are cooking and selling, Sam Concepcion has become a teacher.

He handles acting classes for children online.

“It’s a good way to deal with being cooped up at home for five months,’’ he told a recent zoom conference.

The singer-actor said that in the beginning, he really freaked out on the total lockdown imposed by COVID-19.

“I was never home before. I was always out working,’’ he said.

It was during this time of pandemic and in this frame of mind that he took an offer to record a song called Rise.

“It perfectly spoke to me, an inspiration.’’

HOPEFUL: Rise, composed by Vince Nantes, hopes to give listeners a multi-cultural example of coming together to rise above adversity.

The song is a collaboration among Eric Bellinger (Grammy-winning R&B artist), Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Malaysian singer Zee Avi, and “Black Swan” composer Vince Nantes.

Its message is timely, hopeful, uplifting, prompting us to face a new world together, bravely.

The cross-cultural single featuring Asian and American singers is the biggest release thus far of Tarsier Records, under ABS-CBN Music.

It dropped worldwide Friday (Sept. 18).

INSPIRATION: “Life is really what inspired ‘Rise,’” says Vince.

“From the pandemic to political differences, to unfair treatment of human beings, it’s too much for all of us to digest,’’ says the US-based songwriter.

Producer Moophs says Rise is his answer to 2020. ‘’If we look past borders and politics, we can overcome anything this year throws at us.”

One of two ‘’Rise’’ music videos is an animated film where the artists are portrayed as super heroes battling ‘the 2020 monster.’

