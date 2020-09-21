Dolphins only half-asleep

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY KIM ATIENZA

Have you ever wondered how animals under water sleep? Dolphins, for example?

According to One Kind Planet, dolphins have to consciously think to breathe, even when they’re sleeping.

These water animals shut only half their brain down at a time and sleep with one eye open.

This is known as unihemi-spheric sleep.

The practice serves its purpose. It prevents dolphins from drowning.

Sleeping with half their brain awake also allows them room to remain alert and on the lookout for potential danger or predators.

While dolphins live in the seas their entire life, they aren’t fish.

Dolphins are mammal, meaning they are warm blooded. Unlike fish, that breathe through gills, dolphins breathe air using their lungs, says Google.

There are 75 species of dolphins, whales, and porpoises living in the ocean. They are the only mammals, other than manatees, that spend their entire lives in the water.

Dolphins are not to be mistaken for “dolphinfish.”

The latter is edible, served in expensive restaurants and rather pricey, too.

They are more popularly known as mahi-mahi.

Gosh, it’s one of my favorite orders whenever we dine out. That’s not to say I do eat a dolphin!

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The heart of a shrimp is located in its head.

*

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

comments