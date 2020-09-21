Wounded NPA officer captured in Misamis Oriental gunbattle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUTUAN CITY – A wounded New People’s Army (NPA) squad commander was captured while high-powered rifles and ammunition were seized during a series of encounters between government forces and the communist insurgents in the hinterlands of Kalahaan area, Barangay Minalwang, Claveria, Misamis Oriental, Sunday.

Troops of the Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion were still pursuing the fleeing members of Sub-Regional Committee 1 (SRC1) of the CPP-NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) as of Monday, according to 58th IB Civil Military Operations (CMO) officer 1st Lt. Jefferson M. Mariano.

The captured rebel, identified only as certain “Ka Green”, 32, squad commander of Sentro de Grabidad, MTJ, SRC1, NCMRC, sustained bullet wounds in the right thigh and right arm, the 58th IB CMO officer said.

“The troops upon noticing the severity of his situation immediately applied first aid to save the life of the captured NPA (rebel),” he said.

The wounded high-ranking NPA commander was turned over to the 4th Infantry Division, Camp Evangelista Station Hospital and is now recuperating,” Mariano added. (Mike Crismundo)

comments