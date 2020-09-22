P600K bounty for capture of Fil-Am’s kidnapper

BY NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The local government of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte is offering P600,000 for the capture “dead or alive” of a kidnap-for-ransom gang leader tagged in the abduction of Fil-American Rex Susulan Triplet on Sept. 16.

Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte Mayor Gamar A. Janihim said his government has allotted P.6 million for the capture of Anerson Manambahi Tungayao also known as Ganison,

Tungayao was the principal suspect in the kidnapping of Triplet at Barangay Tapanayan in Sirawai Zamboanga del Norte.

Of the amount, Janihim said P100,000 will go to those who can give positive information on the whereabouts of Tungayao and P500,000 for his neutralization.

Janihim said Tungayao and four of his heavily-armed men were wearing camouflage uniform when they snatched the 64-year-old Triplet who is residing in Barangay Piacan, Sirawai.

Triplet and wife Celsa Maani Triplet, 23, were on their way home on board a black motorcycle when the group of Tungayao stopped them and forcibly took the Fil-Am.

Tungayao and his gang brought Triplet towards the hinterland of Barangay Tapanayan in Sirawai. (Nonoy E. Lacson)

